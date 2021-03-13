Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston15:00HamiltonHamilton Academical
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Hamilton Academical

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers3228407796888
2Celtic32208465234268
3Hibernian31157941291252
4Aberdeen32131093230249
5Livingston31117133739-240
6St Mirren32109132937-839
7St Johnstone32910133340-737
8Dundee Utd32812122843-1536
9Motherwell3298153147-1635
10Ross County3185182556-3129
11Hamilton3168172957-2826
12Kilmarnock3274212946-1725
