Tottenham Hotspur v Bristol City

Siri Worm (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Spencer
- 35Morgan
- 20McManus
- 3Zadorsky
- 15WormBooked at 27mins
- 12Percival
- 18Kennedy
- 16Graham
- 9Dean
- 14Addison
- 23Ayane
Substitutes
- 1Mikalsen
- 4Green
- 5Harrop
- 7Davison
- 8Peplow
- 10Williams
- 11Cho
- 19Quinn
- 25Godfrey
Bristol City Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Baggaley
- 12Allen
- 29Skeels
- 3Evans
- 23Purfield
- 26Mastrantonio
- 10Daniels
- 7Pike
- 8Humphrey
- 21Harrison
- 9Salmon
Substitutes
- 2Bryson
- 5Rafferty
- 13Haland
- 14Palmer
- 17Bissell
- 18Collis
- 25Layzell
- 28Jones
- Referee:
- Jane Simms
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Foul by Siri Worm (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Kiera Skeels (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ria Percival with a cross following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rosella Ayane.
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Shelina Zadorsky tries a through ball, but Rosella Ayane is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Molly Pike.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kit Graham.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rianna Dean (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Ella Mastrantonio (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Mastrantonio.
Post update
Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Bristol City Women 0. Siri Worm (Tottenham Hotspur Women) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Foul by Ella Mastrantonio (Bristol City Women).
Post update
Rianna Dean (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.