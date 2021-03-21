The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1Bristol City WomenBristol City Women0

Tottenham Hotspur v Bristol City

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Spencer
  • 35Morgan
  • 20McManus
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 15WormBooked at 27mins
  • 12Percival
  • 18Kennedy
  • 16Graham
  • 9Dean
  • 14Addison
  • 23Ayane

Substitutes

  • 1Mikalsen
  • 4Green
  • 5Harrop
  • 7Davison
  • 8Peplow
  • 10Williams
  • 11Cho
  • 19Quinn
  • 25Godfrey

Bristol City Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Baggaley
  • 12Allen
  • 29Skeels
  • 3Evans
  • 23Purfield
  • 26Mastrantonio
  • 10Daniels
  • 7Pike
  • 8Humphrey
  • 21Harrison
  • 9Salmon

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 5Rafferty
  • 13Haland
  • 14Palmer
  • 17Bissell
  • 18Collis
  • 25Layzell
  • 28Jones
Referee:
Jane Simms

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamBristol City Women
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Siri Worm (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Siri Worm (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  3. Post update

    Kiera Skeels (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ria Percival with a cross following a fast break.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rosella Ayane.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Shelina Zadorsky tries a through ball, but Rosella Ayane is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Molly Pike.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kit Graham.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rianna Dean (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

  11. Post update

    Ella Mastrantonio (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ebony Salmon (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Mastrantonio.

  14. Post update

    Abigail Harrison (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Bristol City Women 0. Siri Worm (Tottenham Hotspur Women) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ella Mastrantonio (Bristol City Women).

  18. Post update

    Rianna Dean (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Wednesday 10th February 2021

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1411214283435
2Man Utd Women14102232131932
3Man City Women1393143113230
4Arsenal Women1372440142623
5Everton Women125342218418
6Reading Women144641823-518
7Brighton Women154381130-1915
8Tottenham Women123361323-1012
9B'ham City Women113261016-611
10Aston Villa Women123181130-1910
11West Ham Women132291430-168
12Bristol City Women131391050-406
View full The FA Women's Super League table

