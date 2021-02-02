Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Spurs chairman Levy said fines from players are always set aside for good causes

Tottenham have given £100,000 of player fines to charity as a 'thank you' for work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

North Middlesex University Hospital will receive the sum, which has been raised from fines for rule breaches during lockdown periods.

In January, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho expressed his anger over Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani lo Celso attending a party.

Chairman Daniel Levy said Spurs "ring-fence fine money for good causes".

"We can think of no better cause to donate these funds to than North Mid's 'Thank You' initiative for staff," Levy added.

"NHS staff across the country continue to make sacrifices and put themselves at risk every day to save lives and we hope this contribution will go some way towards providing the recognition that these heroes deserve."

The dressing rooms, medical area and media space at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were used to house hospital services from April to July last year.

North Middlesex University Hospital is still using an indoor car park at the stadium as a drive-through Covid-19 testing station for its staff, their families and local residents.