Head coach Jack Ross praised the "maturity" of Ryan Porteous after the 21-year-old - linked with a move to Millwall before the window closed - put transfer frustrations behind him to come off the bench and head the opener in Hibs' 2-1 win at St Mirren. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Andre Villas-Boas has entered the running to be the next Celtic manager after he was suspended by Marseille amid a row over the signing of Olivier Ntcham from the Scottish champions. (Sun) external-link

New Rangers signing Scott Wright has thanked Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes for his support and says he would have been happy to see out the season at Pittodrie despite the fans' backlash. (Sun) external-link

Kevin Nisbet's transfer request was a "slap in the face" to Hibs fans, says former striker Tam McManus, who is backing the striker to regain focus and make amends. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Celtic full-back Jeremie Frimpong had a disastrous Bayer Leverkusen debut, with the £11m signing coming off the bench in a 2-1 German Cup defeat to fourth-tier Rot-Weiss Essen. (Herald) external-link

Dundee have made a move to take Celtic midfielder Ewan Henderson on loan and are awaiting a decision from the Premiership club. (Courier) external-link