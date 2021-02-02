Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Championship club Bournemouth have sacked manager Jason Tindall after just six months in charge.

The decision was taken after Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday, with the team sixth in the table.

Former Cherries player and assistant boss Tindall was appointed in August following the departure of Eddie Howe.

"We feel a change is needed now to give the club the best possible chance of achieving the goals clearly set out last summer," said a club statement.

More to follow.