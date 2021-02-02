Jason Tindall: Bournemouth sack manager after six months in charge

Last updated on .From the section Bournemouthcomments7

Breaking news

Championship club Bournemouth have sacked manager Jason Tindall after just six months in charge.

The decision was taken after Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday, with the team sixth in the table.

Former Cherries player and assistant boss Tindall was appointed in August following the departure of Eddie Howe.

"We feel a change is needed now to give the club the best possible chance of achieving the goals clearly set out last summer," said a club statement.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • They're in the playoff places, you've just sold your star striker... and sacking the manager is the right decision here?!

  • Man U fan disappointed u got saved but Bournemouth want to get back to the premier league and unfortunately u went on a bad run

  • Jason has been excellent for this club and as a number two he was amazing. Sadly though as a manager he has always looked out of his depth and this is absolutely the right decision.

    Good luck for the future JT and thanks for the wonderful times under Eddie.

  • so after the sell of Josh King the board expect better from the next manager. Good luck

  • Bit harsh when they are still in the play off's

  • Not happy with a playoff place after losing a few players to PL teams? The championship is not a given. It’s a tough place to escape.

  • Come back now, Eddie Howe!

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC