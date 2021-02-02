Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Karl Robinson's Oxford United side last tasted defeat on 28 November

Karl Robinson refused to be compared to the achievements of previous managers despite guiding Oxford United to a record ninth successive win.

Oxford beat AFC Wimbledon 3-1 on Tuesday to progress to the Papa John's Trophy semi-final.

That victory surpassed the previous club record of eight successive wins between November 1982 and January 1983 under legendary manager Jim Smith.

"It's a terrific achievement for everyone at the club," Robinson said.

"But it's sad there are no fans able to see it, it would've been tremendous to share it with them here at home.

"We understand to time we're in obviously and fingers crossed, we'll soon to be able to welcome some of them back."

Seven of Oxford's nine wins have come in League One in a run stretching back to mid-December with the U's also unbeaten in their past 13 games.

As well as being 90 minutes away from another potential Wembley final, Robinson's team are also three points off the League One play-off places in 10th.

Having broken Smith's consecutive wins record from Oxford's 1982-83 Division Three season, Robinson refused to accept joining "a club great's" company.

"Being compared to Jim Smith, we're all in the mercy of people like him," Robinson told BBC Radio Oxford.

"Their longevity and their association with the local area goes far beyond what I've done.

"We can't really replicate what's come before us and it will remain greater than what we will ever achieve."