Leah Galton has previously had spells In the United States and Germany

Manchester United winger Leah Galton has extended her deal with the Women's Super League club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 26-year-old has scored 14 goals in 51 appearances since joining in 2018.

She is the second player to extend her contract with Casey Stoney's side this week after midfielder Kirsty Hanson.