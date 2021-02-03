Leigh Nicol represented Scotland at every youth level

Crystal Palace midfielder Leigh Nicol says she hopes to raise awareness through speaking about her ordeal after her phone was hacked and private content was uploaded to adult websites.

An iCloud hack in 2019 led to content dating back to 2014, when she was 18, appearing on the internet.

In an interview with Sky Sports external-link , the 25-year-old former Scotland youth international said the experience led to anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

After a year away from the sport, she says clubs were reluctant to offer her a contract.

Nicol, who suffered from sickness, depression and weight loss, temporarily closed her social media accounts to escape abusive comments and has since blocked more than 350 people on Instagram.

"What did it is the fact that I play football. That is the reason it got so big," she said.

"No matter where I go I cannot escape it. It is there in the industry. Every corner I turn. Everyone knows."

Nicol praised the support offered to her by Women's Championship side Crystal Palace since her arrival in July 2020, saying they "allow me to be myself".

She continues to live with the repercussions and hopes speaking out will help educate others on both mental health issues and the websites which have caused her so much distress.

"I was seen as the one person people knew who had no problems. I was just Leigh, the happiest person they knew. Even if you met me now you would say I was a happy soul. You would not know that I was broken.

"Football has been the key to my recovery.

"The damage is done for me so this is about the next generation. I cannot change it alone but if I can raise awareness to stop it happening to others then that is what I want to do."