Bristol City Women v Leicester City Women

Bristol City WomenBristol City Women19:30Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Aston Villa Women
|3
|2
|1
|0
|11
|1
|10
|8
|2
|Durham Women
|3
|2
|1
|0
|12
|3
|9
|7
|3
|Sheffield United Women
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|4
|Coventry United Ladies
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|18
|-16
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|Arsenal Women
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|6
|1
|5
|3
|Tottenham Women
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|4
|2
|4
|4
|London City Lionesses
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-8
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City Women
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|1
|5
|7
|2
|Everton Women
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|6
|3
|Liverpool Women
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|4
|Man Utd Women
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|West Ham Women
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|8
|2
|Reading Women
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|3
|Brighton Women
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|4
|Charlton Athletic Women
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-8
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leicester City Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|5
|2
|B'ham City Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Blackburn Ladies
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bristol City Women
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|3
|8
|9
|2
|Crystal Palace Women
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|6
|4
|6
|3
|London Bees
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|10
|-8
|3
|4
|Lewes Women
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|0
Scarlett Moffatt investigates what lurks beneath