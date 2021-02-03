Jose Mourinho: Tottenham boss says coaching at Chelsea 'not difficult'

Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho won three Premier League titles during two spells as Chelsea manager

Jose Mourinho says it is not "difficult to coach" at former club Chelsea as his Tottenham side prepare to host Thomas Tuchel's Blues.

Thursday's Premier League match (20:00 GMT) is Tuchel's third in charge since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard.

Mourinho, twice dismissed by Chelsea, won three league titles, an FA Cup and three League Cups at Stamford Bridge.

"Chelsea always has great players and great squads and good coaches are happy to work with these clubs," he said.

The Portuguese added that the players the Blues have "give you a very good opportunity to be successful and to win titles".

"I don't think it's very difficult to coach at Chelsea," said the 58-year-old former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss.

"I was champion three times, [Carlo] Ancelotti was champion, Antonio Conte was champion. It cannot be very, very difficult because we won titles there."

Former Borussia Dortmund and Paris St-Germain manager Tuchel has taken four points from his opening two matches, after Sunday's 2-0 win over Burnley.

The German became the 11th full-time manager appointed by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich since the billionaire bought the club in 2003. Stamford Bridge legend Lampard was dismissed after 18 months in charge.

"Of course a coach needs time and needs stability, and [it] is a very good thing to feel stability," Mourinho added.

"Stability gives you a different way of thinking - you are not just thinking about today, you are also thinking about tomorrow, you are also thinking the future.

"That's the way it is. It's Mr Abramovich's club and you have to understand that it's up to him to make his decisions.

"I was there in two different periods and I was champion in two different periods, and I'm very happy to have been there before and have that opportunity."

Tottenham and Chelsea go into Thursday's fixture level on points, though seventh-placed Spurs have played a game fewer than than Tuchel's side, who are eighth.

