Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Jordan Henderson says England and Liverpool team-mates have been subjected to "written assaults"

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has called racist abuse suffered by footballers "assault with words" and says social media companies must remove the ability to "hide like a coward".

Several players have reported abuse in the past week, including Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The UK government has threatened "large fines" if social media companies fail to tackle abuse on their platforms.

"It's time for action to meet words," England midfielder Henderson said.

"It is time for those who have the power and authority to intervene to do so, be that governments or the social media companies themselves who benefit from the interaction of football supporters all over the world."

Speaking to BBC Sport on Wednesday, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the government was "prepared to get tough" and "criminal sanctions" could be considered if social media platforms do not fulfil their duty of care.

It comes after Southampton contacted Hampshire Police to report racist abuse aimed at teenage midfielder Alex Jankewitz following Saints' 9-0 defeat by Manchester United on Tuesday.

England international Rashford received multiple racist messages on Saturday, just days after United said they were "disgusted" by racist abuse suffered by team-mates Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial.

Chelsea right-back Reece James posted a screenshot of racist messages he had received via Instagram on Friday, while a man has been arrested after a racist message was sent to West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers.

Writing in his latest programme notes, Henderson said: "When you're coming through as a young footballer you know that criticism is part and parcel of the life that awaits you and you absolutely accept that. It goes with the territory.

"But there is a big difference between criticism and abuse. And there is another level beyond that which is criminal abuse… or hate crimes.

"At Liverpool and England, this season and last, I have witnessed people with whom I have shared a dressing room be subjected to what I would describe as written assaults - in the form of threats and attacks in comments and direct messaging.

"It really gets to me when I hear the suggested solution is for the player who has been the target of the abuse to come off social media. Would you say to someone who had their car stolen the solution is to walk everywhere and no longer own a car?

"It seems to me that when this comes around it gets swept under the carpet because the solution is considered too difficult. I don't think that is an acceptable excuse."

Henderson called for social media companies to ensure those responsible on their platforms can be identified as a "critical first step" to ensuring accountability.

"Take away the ability to hide like a coward. That would be a good start," he added.

The Premier League says it wants a "swifter removal of offensive messages and improved identification and banning of offenders", while the Professional Footballers' Association, which represents players, has asked for users to be prevented from being able to send explicitly racist terms and emojis.

'Those responsible think they can hide'

The National Police Chiefs' Council Football Policing Lead, deputy chief constable Mark Roberts, has stressed the need for social media platforms to assist the police in acting swiftly.

Roberts said during a recent investigation it took almost six months for Twitter to respond to a request for details about a racist post, by which point the account had been deactivated.

"Those responsible for racist abuse of footballers online often think they can get away with it by hiding behind the anonymity social media can offer," Roberts told BBC Sport.

"If the companies won't willingly support investigations in a meaningful fashion then it makes the case for regulation. We need to see a robust commitment to proactively secure and provide the evidence that police need to identify the perpetrators of this appalling behaviour.

"If footballers are supporting us to take action against this abuse, they deserve the support of us all to bring the offenders to justice."