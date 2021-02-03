Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sebastien Haller has scored for Ajax against FC Twente and Fortuna Sittard

Ajax's record signing Sebastien Haller has been mistakenly left off the club's Europa League squad list.

The Dutch giants paid West Ham more than £20m in January for the 26-year-old Ivorian striker.

Clubs were given until Tuesday to submit their list of up to 25 players for the Uefa competition, but Haller was not among on the names.

"We are working with the KNVB (Dutch FA) and Uefa to find out where things went wrong," said an Ajax spokesperson.

Haller has already scored twice in six appearances for the 34-time Dutch champions.

Ajax will play Lille in the Europa League last 32, with the first leg in France on 18 February.

Arsenal included new midfield loan signing Martin Odegaard in their squad, along with goalkeeper Mat Ryan, on loan from Brighton.

Manchester United, who have dropped into the Europa League, added 18-year-old winger Amad Diallo to their list. The teenager recently signed from Atalanta.