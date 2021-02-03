Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Nîmes 0.
Angel di Maria and Kylian Mbappe were on target as Paris St-Germain kept pace with their Ligue 1 title rivals by beating Nimes.
Di Maria broke the deadlock with a cool finish before teeing up Pablo Sarabia for PSG's second.
Mbappe's strike into the top corner completed the scoring for the hosts, who were without the suspended Neymar.
Mauricio Pochettino's third-placed side remain three points behind leaders Lille, who beat Bordeaux on Wednesday.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-4-2
- 16Rico
- 31Dagba
- 4Kehrer
- 3Kimpembe
- 25BakkerSubstituted forKurzawaat 88'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forRafinhaat 70'minutes
- 27Gueye
- 8ParedesSubstituted forDaniloat 80'minutes
- 19Sarabia
- 18KeanSubstituted forDraxlerat 80'minutes
- 7MbappéSubstituted forIcardiat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Icardi
- 12Rafinha
- 15Danilo
- 20Kurzawa
- 23Draxler
- 24Florenzi
- 30Letellier
- 32Pembele
- 34Simons
Nîmes
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 30Reynet
- 21BurnerSubstituted forAlakouchat 90+1'minutes
- 23Briancon
- 26Miguel
- 3MelingBooked at 21mins
- 18Cubas
- 10FerhatSubstituted forBenrahouat 84'minutes
- 12Fomba
- 11AhlinviSubstituted forDeauxat 45'minutes
- 20RipartSubstituted forKonéat 77'minutes
- 17DuljevicSubstituted forLudivin Majougaat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Eliasson
- 8Deaux
- 15Paquiez
- 19Buades
- 22Benrahou
- 28Koné
- 29Alakouch
- 33Ludivin Majouga
- 40Nazih
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Nîmes 0.
Post update
Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Lamine Fomba (Nîmes).
Post update
Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adrián Cubas (Nîmes).
Substitution
Substitution, Nîmes. Sofiane Alakouch replaces Patrick Burner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Patrick Burner (Nîmes) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Yassine Benrahou.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Moussa Koné (Nîmes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Ludivin Majouga.
Post update
Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Adrián Cubas (Nîmes).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa replaces Mitchel Bakker.
Post update
Attempt missed. Yassine Benrahou (Nîmes) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Ludivin Majouga.
Post update
Attempt saved. Moussa Koné (Nîmes) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Ludivin Majouga.
Substitution
Substitution, Nîmes. Yassine Benrahou replaces Zinedine Ferhat.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Danilo Pereira replaces Leandro Paredes.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Moise Kean.
Post update
Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.