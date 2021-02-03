Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe's excellent finish rounded off a comfortable victory for Mauricio Pochettino's PSG

Angel di Maria and Kylian Mbappe were on target as Paris St-Germain kept pace with their Ligue 1 title rivals by beating Nimes.

Di Maria broke the deadlock with a cool finish before teeing up Pablo Sarabia for PSG's second.

Mbappe's strike into the top corner completed the scoring for the hosts, who were without the suspended Neymar.

Mauricio Pochettino's third-placed side remain three points behind leaders Lille, who beat Bordeaux on Wednesday.