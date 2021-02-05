Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Amy Irons suffered defeat against one former international forward in midweek, but will she fare better against another this weekend?
After Chris Iwelumo recorded his second Sportscene Predictions win of the season, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former Rangers and Denmark attacker Peter Lovenkrands in forecasting the results of this weekend's six Scottish Premiership fixtures.
|Amy
|Peter
|Celtic v Motherwell
|2-0
|3-1
|Hibernian v Aberdeen
|1-1
|1-2
|Livingston v St Johnstone
|0-0
|2-0
|Ross County v Dundee Utd
|2-1
|1-1
|St Mirren v Kilmarnock
|1-0
|2-1
|Hamilton Acad v Rangers
|1-3
|0-2
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Celtic v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Amy's prediction: 2-0
Peter's prediction: 3-1
Hibernian v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Peter's prediction: 1-2
Livingston v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 0-0
Peter's prediction: 2-0
Ross County v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Peter's prediction: 1-1
St Mirren v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Peter's prediction: 2-1
Hamilton Academical v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-3
Peter's prediction: 0-2
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Chick Young
|110
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Allan Preston
|80
|Stuart Cosgrove
|70
|Derek Ferguson
|70
|Chris Iwelumo
|70 & 40
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Gary Holt
|50
|Pat Bonner
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Chris Burke
|20
|Richard Gordon
|20
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Shelley Kerr
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1290
|Pundits
|1190
|Amy v Pundits
|P24
|W9
|D7
|L9