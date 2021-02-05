Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

graphic

Amy Irons suffered defeat against one former international forward in midweek, but will she fare better against another this weekend?

After Chris Iwelumo recorded his second Sportscene Predictions win of the season, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former Rangers and Denmark attacker Peter Lovenkrands in forecasting the results of this weekend's six Scottish Premiership fixtures.

AmyPeter
Celtic v Motherwell2-03-1
Hibernian v Aberdeen1-11-2
Livingston v St Johnstone0-02-0
Ross County v Dundee Utd2-11-1
St Mirren v Kilmarnock1-02-1
Hamilton Acad v Rangers1-30-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Celtic v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Peter's prediction: 3-1

Hibernian v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Peter's prediction: 1-2

Livingston v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 0-0

Peter's prediction: 2-0

Ross County v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)

Graphics

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Peter's prediction: 1-1

St Mirren v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Peter's prediction: 2-1

Hamilton Academical v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Peter's prediction: 0-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Chick Young110
Andy Halliday90
Allan Preston80
Stuart Cosgrove70
Derek Ferguson70
Chris Iwelumo70 & 40
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Gary Holt50
Pat Bonner50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Chris Burke20
Richard Gordon20
Steven Pressley10
Shelley Kerr10
Total scores
Amy1290
Pundits1190
Amy v Pundits
P24W9D7L9

