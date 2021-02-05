Another weekend, another full Premiership card. Five Saturday fixtures are followed by bottom v top as Hamilton Academical face Rangers on Sunday.

Saturday's games include stuttering champions Celtic against Motherwell, and a battle for third as Hibernian host Aberdeen.

Catch up with the team news and stats for all six weekend matches and choose your team's preferred XI.

Celtic v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Celtic forward Ryan Christie is a major doubt after rolling his ankle in the 4-0 win over Kilmarnock on Tuesday. Defender Christopher Jullien is out long-term with a knee injury and winger James Forrest is working his way back from ankle surgery.

Motherwell defender Nathan McGinley sits out after taking a kick to the face in the 2-1 win against Dundee United in midweek. Forward Steven Lawless (knee) and defender Declan Gallagher (muscle) are still absent, while full-back Liam Grimshaw and midfielder Mark O'Hara (both illness) are touch and go.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We kept getting asked about building on things but we just have to take it game by game and keep looking to improve. I was very pleased obviously with a comprehensive win away from home [against Kilmarnock on Wednesday] and we look to take that attitude and demeanour into Saturday's game."

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "I know there is a lot of talk about Celtic's season - there is a lot of clubs underneath who wouldn't mind Celtic's season so far. They are still a fantastic team with a really experienced manager and who have quality throughout."

Did you know? Celtic have won just one of their last four home league games (D2 L1), while they could lose back-to-back home league fixtures for the first time since May 2004 under Martin O'Neill.

Hibernian v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)

Midfielder Joe Newell, who is not ready to return from an ankle knock, remains Hibernian's only absentee.

Aberdeen will be without attacker Ryan Hedges, who needs surgery on a pectoral injury and has been ruled out for the season. Defender Ash Taylor has a thigh strain picked up in the midweek defeat to Livingston. New signing Florian Kamberi, who used to play for Hibs, is unavailable as he is yet to arrive in the country following coronavirus restrictions.

Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "Is this ourbiggest league game of the season so far? No, I don't think so, purely just because of the number of games that lie after it. It is an important match and a big one in the context of where we want to finish in the table."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "If we finish third, it will still not be good enough for some, you have got to deal with that. The pressure has been on here since day one and the more you do, the more it increases."

Did you know? Hibs have only won one of their last 10 league meetings with Aberdeen (D3 L6), a 3-0 home victory in December 2019, and have lost the last three.

Livingston v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Livingston midfielder Craig Sibbald is unlikely to feature after missing the midweek win at Aberdeen when he rolled his ankle in the warm-up. Defender Jon Guthrie hopes to recover from a knock while Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) are long-term absentees.

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson is a major doubt after being injured against Rangers on Wednesday. Loan winger Glenn Middleton returns after sitting out the Ibrox trip against his parent club.

Livingston midfielder Jason Holt: "It's a really good squad and we are showing it at the moment. Tie them together, talented players mixing with hard work and learning from the staff and as a collective it can click. It is massively satisfying."

St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig: "We've not beaten Livingston this year, we want to put that right. Psychologically it might help [the sides meet in the League Cup final on 28 February] but it is a totally different game, a totally different pitch at the end of the month."

Did you know? Livingston have won both of their previous two league meetings with St Johnstone this season; they last beat a particular opponent three times in a single top-flight campaign back in 2003-04, doing so against Aberdeen and Hibernian.

Ross County v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)

Iain Vigurs will be missing for Ross County after the midfielder had to be replaced midway through Wednesday's crucial win over Hamilton with an aknle injury. Otherwise boss John Hughes has a full-strength squad to work with.

Defender Mark Connolly was absent for Dundee United in their midweek clash with Motherwell. Manager Micky Mellon had earlier revealed one player would not make the Fir Park trip for personal reasons. Logan Chalmers (ankle) remains sidelined.

Ross County manager John Hughes: "Ross County has always been renowned as a tough place to come and that's what we have to make it once more. We have to make it a fortress."

Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards: "We need to be nastier. It's a great bunch, it's the best dressing room I have been in personality-wise. But when we go on the pitch we have to be nasty and do whatever you can to stop them scoring and do whatever you can to score."

Did you know? Dundee United have let in seven goals via corners this season, only Ross County (11) have conceded more.

St Mirren v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

St Mirren striker Kristian Dennis is sidelined with an Achilles problem and goalkeeper Jak Alnwick drops out through suspension following his red card against Hibernian. Attacker Collin Quaner faces another week out with a knee injury.

Kilmarnock new signings, forward Brandon Pierrick and defender Zech Medley, will be hoping to feature. Defenders Stuart Findlay, Kirk Broadfoot and Calum Waters, midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu and winger Greg Kiltie are all missing for various reasons.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "Kristian Dennis has lost a lot of body fat, and I think that has shown in the last three or four weeks in his levels of performance. He'll be a loss, because we were looking forward to seeing how he progressed in the second half of the season."

Kilmarnock forward Rory McKenzie: "I have no interest the top six right now, the only interest I've got and I believe everyone else should have is staying in the league."

Did you know? St Mirren's Dylan Connolly has been directly involved in three goals in his last three appearances in the Premiership (1 goal & 2 assists), having done just once in his first 14 this season (1 goal).

Hamilton Academical v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Bottom club Hamilton go again with the same group beaten 2-1 by relegation rivals Ross County. Shaun Want (thigh), and Lewis Smith (hamstring) have been out in recent weeks and David Templeton (groin) is sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Rangers may be without Kemar Roofe if they decide to accept a two-game ban for the striker following his challenge on St Johnstone's Murray Davidson. Alfredo Morelos is already suspended, while fellow striker Jermain Defoe (calf), midfielder Scott Arfield (ankle) and defender Nikola Katic (knee) remain out.

Hamilton manager Brian Rice: "Our record over the years gives me massive hope. Those survival instincts are the DNA of the club. Fight and scrap for everything and make sure you have no regrets."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I haven't had time to [decide if we will appeal Roofe's charge] because the notice of complaint came through 10 minutes ago, which is quite frustrating as we've had two training sessions to prepare for Hamilton and he has been heavily involved in both."

Did you know? Rangers have won all 11 of their top-flight league visits to Hamilton in the 21st century, scoring 33 goals and conceding just nine.