Liverpool currently sit 11 points off Championship leaders Leicester City, with a game in hand

Liverpool forward Rinsola Babajide could be left out of the squad for this weekend's game against Charlton Athletic after requesting a move in the January transfer window.

Babajide, 22, missed several training sessions last week after a move was declined by the club.

She signed a new two-year deal in June 2020 following Liverpool's relegation from the Women's Super League.

Liverpool currently sit fourth in the Championship table.

It is understood Babajide was keen to return to WSL football in order to push for England national team selection and had several offers for a loan move in the recent window.

A Liverpool spokesperson said: "Liverpool Women are fully focused on this weekend's game against Charlton. We do not comment on private contractual matters."

It is understood Babajide has returned to training this week after sitting out a friendly match at Durham on Sunday.

During her time at Liverpool Babajide has flourished, receiving a first call-up to the senior England training squad in September after being voted the club's 2019-20 player of the season.

With over a year left on her contract, the former England youth international is expected to remain at Liverpool until at least the summer and is still considered an important player for the club.

Babajide's request to leave came after it was announced former manager Vicky Jepson had left the club "by mutual consent" on 12 January.

Interim boss Amber Whiteley will take charge of the team again for this Sunday's match away to bottom side Charlton Athletic while the club continues its search for a new manager.