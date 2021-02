Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Two players have been sent off twice in the fixture - can you name all 20?

It doesn't get any feistier than the Merseyside derby.

In fact, no other clash in the Premier League age has seen as many red cards.

There have been 22 shown in Liverpool v Everton matches - that's six more than any other fixture.

Can you name the 20 players to be sent off, listed below in alphabetical order?