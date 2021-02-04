Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Runaway leaders Rangers have beaten Glasgow rivals Celtic in both meetings this season

Rangers could wrap up their first Premiership title in a decade at Celtic Park, with the next Old Firm fixture now scheduled for Sunday, 21 March.

The Glasgow derby will kick off at noon, the SPFL has confirmed.

Rangers remain unbeaten in the league and are just six victories away from being confirmed as champions.

Celtic trail by 23 points with two games in hand. If they match each other's results beforehand, Rangers can seal glory at the home of their rivals.

Steven Gerrard's side have won both derbies this season, making it three in a row.

Connor Goldson scored twice in a 2-0 success at Celtic Park in mid-October, while the 2 January meeting at Ibrox was settled by a Callum McGregor own goal.

The match had been originally scheduled for Saturday but has been put back 24 hours at the request of broadcasters Sky Sports.