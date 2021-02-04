Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England beat Norway to reach the semi-finals of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France before losing to eventual winners USA

England will play Northern Ireland in their first official fixture in almost a year on Tuesday, 23 February, with the match shown live on the BBC.

The encounter at St George's Park will be broadcast on the BBC iPlayer and Red Button, with kick-off at 12.30 GMT.

Newly appointed assistant coach Hege Riise will lead the Lionesses.

England, who are building up to the home 2022 Women's European Championship, will also host Canada on Tuesday, 13 April.

A venue and kick-off time has still to be confirmed for that encounter.

England last played Northern Ireland in 2008 in a European Championship qualifier. On that day the Lionesses won 2-0 thanks to goals from Fara Williams and former captain Faye White.

Northern Ireland won their last four Euro 2022 qualifying matches to earn a spot in the two-legged play-offs for next year's rescheduled tournament.