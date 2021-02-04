Last updated on .From the section Football

Portsmouth beat Sunderland in the 2018-19 EFL Trophy final at Wembley

The delayed 2020 EFL Trophy final between Portsmouth and Salford will be played at Wembley on 13 March with this season's final a day later.

Holders Pompey and Salford were due to meet last April but it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's tournament is at the semi-final stage with Oxford United, Sunderland, Tranmere and Lincoln City all through to the last four.

The semi-finals take place on 16 and 17 February.

Both of the finals will be behind closed doors and kick off at 15:00 GMT.

The draw for the 2020-21 semi-finals is on Friday at 19:45.