New Saints currently lead the table having played 17 of their 22 phase one fixtures with Connah's Quay Nomads second

The Football Association of Wales hope the Cymru Premier and Welsh Premier Women's League can resume on the first weekend of March, subject to Welsh Government approval.

The Cymru Premier has been suspended since 22 December along with the North and South divisions, the Welsh Premier Women's League and all non-professional and non-elite football.

Although the Cymru Premier does have some professional sides, the decision was taken in December to put a hold on all fixtures.

Domestic football remains on hold with Wales' coronavirus Alert Level 4 following the latest review by the Welsh Government.

"The NLB (National League Board) has determined that an attempt will be made to complete the following leagues and competitions when the country either returns to Alert Level 3 in accordance with the Welsh Government Covid-19 Control Plan or when the 'Elite Status' as defined by Sport Wales is redesignated to that competition, whichever is the sooner," the FAW said in statement.

The FAW also hope the second tier Cymru North and Cymru South league can resume on 20 March but all competitions from Tier 3 and below will be postponed for the 2020-21 season.

The two second tier leagues had been due to restart in January before the latest lockdown having not begun their campaigns, while only some of the first round fixtures of the Nathaniel MG Cup have been completed.

Academy Leagues will be able to resume at Alert Level 3 if Welsh Government Regulations permits.

The FAW plan to stage the Welsh Cup between 20 April and 5 June but with only the 44 teams from tiers 1 and 2

"The NCB (National Cup Board) desire was for all teams who entered to participate but it's not possible under the current Welsh Government guidelines. Therefore, allowing those that can compete was their preferred option," the FAW added.

They also plan to complete the Nathaniel MG Cup and Welsh Premier Women's League Cup competitions but decisions on the FAW Women's Cup and FAW Girls Cup have been deferred until the National Cup Board meet in March.