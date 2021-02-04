Mustafa Hussein: Crawley Town bring in forward from non-league
League Two side Crawley Town have signed forward Mustafa Hussein on a free transfer.
The 20-year-old, who the Reds spotted playing in non-league, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal, with the option of a further year.
"Mustafa is a young player with the potential to develop," chief executive and technical director Erdem Konyar told the club website.
"He has a lot of hard work ahead of him and we are eager to see him develop."
