Crawley

Crawley Town are 11th in League Two, five points off the play-off places

League Two side Crawley Town have signed forward Mustafa Hussein on a free transfer.

The 20-year-old, who the Reds spotted playing in non-league, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal, with the option of a further year.

"Mustafa is a young player with the potential to develop," chief executive and technical director Erdem Konyar told the club website. external-link

"He has a lot of hard work ahead of him and we are eager to see him develop."

