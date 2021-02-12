The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women19:00Man Utd WomenManchester United Women
Venue: Academy Stadium, England

Manchester City Women v Manchester United Women

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20Bronze
  • 6Houghton
  • 13Dahlkemper
  • 27Greenwood
  • 10Stanway
  • 24Walsh
  • 19Weir
  • 9Kelly
  • 18White
  • 15Hemp

Substitutes

  • 1Bardsley
  • 2Mannion
  • 7Coombs
  • 11Beckie
  • 14Morgan
  • 16Park
  • 21Lavelle
  • 34Benameur
  • 39Davies

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 4Turner
  • 21Turner
  • 17Batlle
  • 10Zelem
  • 12Ladd
  • 7Toone
  • 14Groenen
  • 11Galton
  • 24Press

Substitutes

  • 2Harris
  • 9Sigsworth
  • 13Fuso
  • 18Hanson
  • 19Ross
  • 22Bentley
  • 28Jones
  • 32Bourne
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women1411214283435
2Man Utd Women14102232131932
3Man City Women1393143113230
4Arsenal Women1372440142623
5Everton Women125342218418
6Reading Women144641823-518
7Brighton Women154381130-1915
8Tottenham Women123361323-1012
9B'ham City Women113261016-611
10Aston Villa Women123181130-1910
11West Ham Women132291430-168
12Bristol City Women131391050-406
View full The FA Women's Super League table

