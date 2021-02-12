Manchester City Women v Manchester United Women

Man City WomenManchester City Women19:00Man Utd WomenManchester United Women
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 26Roebuck
- 20Bronze
- 6Houghton
- 13Dahlkemper
- 27Greenwood
- 10Stanway
- 24Walsh
- 19Weir
- 9Kelly
- 18White
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 1Bardsley
- 2Mannion
- 7Coombs
- 11Beckie
- 14Morgan
- 16Park
- 21Lavelle
- 34Benameur
- 39Davies
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 3Thorisdottir
- 4Turner
- 21Turner
- 17Batlle
- 10Zelem
- 12Ladd
- 7Toone
- 14Groenen
- 11Galton
- 24Press
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 9Sigsworth
- 13Fuso
- 18Hanson
- 19Ross
- 22Bentley
- 28Jones
- 32Bourne
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match report to follow.