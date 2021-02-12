Queen of the South v Heart of Midlothian

Second Half ends, Queen of the South 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 20Ferguson
- 33Gibson
- 4Buchanan
- 19Breen
- 3Maxwell
- 2Nortey
- 5Obileye
- 25JonesSubstituted forJosephat 90+3'minutes
- 8PybusSubstituted forMcGroryat 18'minutes
- 16East
- 29Awokoya-MebudeBooked at 90minsSubstituted forGossat 90+5'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Goss
- 11Dobbie
- 15McGrory
- 17Joseph
- 18McKechnie
- 21McMahon
- 31Rae
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1GordonBooked at 59mins
- 2Smith
- 28Popescu
- 26HalkettBooked at 59mins
- 21Kingsley
- 16HallidaySubstituted forNaismithat 81'minutes
- 19IrvingBooked at 63minsSubstituted forHendersonat 65'minutes
- 17Mackay-Steven
- 29KastaneerSubstituted forMcEneffat 57'minutes
- 7Walker
- 10Boyce
Substitutes
- 5Haring
- 6Berra
- 13Stewart
- 14Naismith
- 18McEneff
- 24Frear
- 31Henderson
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Tommy Goss replaces Dapo Mebude.
Booking
Dapo Mebude (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.
Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Calvin McGrory (Queen of the South).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Niyah Joseph replaces Isaiah Jones because of an injury.
Foul by Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian).
Dapo Mebude (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Isaiah Jones.
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Heart of Midlothian 1. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Heart of Midlothian. Liam Boyce draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Rhys Breen (Queen of the South) after a foul in the penalty area.
Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaiah Jones (Queen of the South).
Attempt blocked. Aaron McEneff (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by James Maxwell.
Attempt saved. Euan East (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Steven Naismith replaces Andrew Halliday.
Foul by Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
William Gibson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
