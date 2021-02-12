Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South1HeartsHeart of Midlothian1

Queen of the South v Heart of Midlothian

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 20Ferguson
  • 33Gibson
  • 4Buchanan
  • 19Breen
  • 3Maxwell
  • 2Nortey
  • 5Obileye
  • 25JonesSubstituted forJosephat 90+3'minutes
  • 8PybusSubstituted forMcGroryat 18'minutes
  • 16East
  • 29Awokoya-MebudeBooked at 90minsSubstituted forGossat 90+5'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Goss
  • 11Dobbie
  • 15McGrory
  • 17Joseph
  • 18McKechnie
  • 21McMahon
  • 31Rae

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1GordonBooked at 59mins
  • 2Smith
  • 28Popescu
  • 26HalkettBooked at 59mins
  • 21Kingsley
  • 16HallidaySubstituted forNaismithat 81'minutes
  • 19IrvingBooked at 63minsSubstituted forHendersonat 65'minutes
  • 17Mackay-Steven
  • 29KastaneerSubstituted forMcEneffat 57'minutes
  • 7Walker
  • 10Boyce

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 6Berra
  • 13Stewart
  • 14Naismith
  • 18McEneff
  • 24Frear
  • 31Henderson
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away12
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

  1. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queen of the South 1, Heart of Midlothian 1.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Tommy Goss replaces Dapo Mebude.

  3. Booking

    Dapo Mebude (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Calvin McGrory (Queen of the South).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen of the South. Niyah Joseph replaces Isaiah Jones because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Kingsley (Heart of Midlothian).

  8. Post update

    Dapo Mebude (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Isaiah Jones.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Queen of the South 1, Heart of Midlothian 1. Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Penalty Heart of Midlothian. Liam Boyce draws a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Rhys Breen (Queen of the South) after a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Isaiah Jones (Queen of the South).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aaron McEneff (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by James Maxwell.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Euan East (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Steven Naismith replaces Andrew Halliday.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian).

  20. Post update

    William Gibson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts16121342182437
2Raith Rovers147342922724
3Dunfermline156632417724
4Dundee135532424020
5Ayr144552018217
6Morton154561319-617
7Queen of Sth154382133-1215
8Inverness CT113531815314
9Arbroath153571219-714
10Alloa143291533-1811
Top Stories