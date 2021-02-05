Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

The annual Munich air disaster memorial service will not take place outside Old Trafford this year because of coronavirus restrictions, with a pre-recorded service broadcast instead

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to put in a "fitting performance" against Everton on Saturday on what will be the 63rd anniversary of the Munich air disaster.

Eight United players were among 23 people killed when their plane crashed on take-off in Munich in February 1958.

A minute's silence will take place before kick-off in their memory, while both teams will wear black armbands.

"It's a big day for everyone and always an emotional one," said Solskjaer.

"It's only the fourth time the game is played on the actual anniversary and it's important we put on a fitting performance and hopefully we can honour them with the result."

The anniversary would normally be marked with a service for supporters held under the Munich clock outside Old Trafford, complete with a minute's silence.

However, Covid restrictions mean this cannot take place and has instead been replaced by a pre-recorded service that will be first broadcast at 14:55 GMT.

A minute's silence will then take place at 15:04 GMT, which marks the precise time of the crash 63 years ago.

The match against Everton kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

"It's such an important part of our history of the club and we have spoken to the players who come into the club, who've not been here and are part of this anniversary," added Solskjaer.

"Hopefully we can put the team out that shows the Manchester United spirit. We have six or seven academy graduates and hopefully they will lead us on."