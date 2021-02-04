Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Falkirk and Coventry boss Steven Pressley has emerged as a candidate for the Kilmarnock manager's job along with Stephen Robinson, Tommy Wright and Jim McIntyre. (Daily Record) external-link

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin reckons this year's Scottish Cup will be "written off" to avoid fixture chaos. (Daily Record) external-link

The Scottish FA insist this season's disrupted Scottish Cup competition will be played to a finish when Covid-19 finally relents. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic sources say the club are "astonished" by a diving charge for striker Albian Ajeti and are ready to fight a two-game ban. (Daily Record) external-link

League Cup final injury-doubt St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson will have a scan on his leg today - but not the one kicked by Rangers striker Kemar Roofe on Wednesday. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic were "blown out of the water" over their move for Liverpool new boy Ben Davies, says Preston boss Alex Neil. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Derek McInnes thinks his new-look strike force can help shoot down the critics and Hibs to lift Aberdeen back into third spot this weekend. (Daily Record) external-link

"A team like Aberdeen should never be getting turned over at Pittodrie," says midfielder Lewis Ferguson, frustrated by the Dons' recent form. (Press & Journal) external-link

Celtic should be looking to sign Jonjoe Kenny permanently, says the club's former defender Gary Caldwell, who had the Everton full-back on loan when manager of Wigan. (Herald) external-link

"We can heap more misery on Celtic", reckons Motherwell striker Devante Cole ahead of the teams meeting at the weekend. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist says Dundee United need to "face facts" and prepare for a relegation battle. (Courier) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale plans to visit prisons to give motivational talks on how he turned his back on a life of crime. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers teenager Nathan Young-Coombes is set to leave Ibrox and join the B-team set-up at Brentford. (Daily Record) external-link