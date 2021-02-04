Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Josip Drmic scored three goals for Norwich last season

Norwich City striker Josip Drmic has joined Croatian side HNK Rijeka on loan for the rest of the 2020-21 season.

The 28-year-old Switzerland international made 24 appearances in all competitions when the Canaries were in the Premier League last season.

But only seven of those were starts and he has not played at all in the Championship this term.

Drmic joined the Canaries from German club Borussia Monchengladbach on a three-year deal on 1 July, 2019.