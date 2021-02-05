Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Oli Finney has played in 25 of Crewe's 27 League One matches this season

Crewe Alexandra midfielder Oli Finney is set to miss the rest of the season after breaking his leg in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town.

The 23-year-old, who has scored eight goals in 31 games this term, sustained the injury in a challenge by Harry Chapman, who received a yellow card.

Finney managed to limp off the pitch but a scan has revealed a break.

"He is absolutely devastated. We are all devastated for him," boss David Artell told the club website. external-link

"It was a horrific tackle. When he couldn't feel his leg on the pitch and that was the communication coming from the physio and our doctor, we thought this isn't good."