Rangers forward Kemar Roofe faces a two-match ban after being charged retrospectively with violent conduct.

Roofe, 28, was booked for a lunge at St Johnstone's Murray Davidson in the Scottish Premiership leaders' 1-0 win on Wednesday.

But a panel of three former referees have deemed the tackle breached Scottish FA disciplinary rule 200.

There will be a hearing on Tuesday if Rangers contest the notice of complaint.

Manager Steven Gerrard says the club have yet to decide whether to lodge an appeal.

"I haven't thought that much of it because the referee dealt with it. He was five yards away and he has seen the incident and gave the yellow card," said Gerrard.

"We've had this decision thrust upon us. We've got until end of play Monday to decide what to do and we'll take our time and decide."