Rodrigo strained a muscle in Sunday's win over Leicester

Leeds United duo Rodrigo and Ian Poveda will be out of action for several weeks through injury.

Spain forward Rodrigo strained a muscle in Sunday's win over Leicester while Poveda injured his ankle while playing for the under-23s.

Both missed Wednesday's home defeat by Everton and will not be available for Monday's game against Crystal Palace.

"It's not a question of days, more of weeks," said Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, whose side are 11th in the league.

"Rodrigo fell and his legs separated and caused an elongation more than usual and this caused the injury.

"I saw a picture of the position both of his feet ended up in and the difference between them was different to what we would expect."

Meanwhile, Leeds defender Gaetano Berardi will return to training with the squad on Monday after damaging knee ligaments towards the end of last season.

The 32-year-old Swiss had surgery in the summer and will work with the under-23s while he gains fitness.