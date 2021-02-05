Ben Kennedy and Niall Quinn battle for possession during Linfield's 2-1 win over Crusaders Windsor Park in October

Irish Premiership: Crusaders v Linfield Date: Saturday, 6 February Venue: Seaview Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website; Coverage of the day's other matches on Radio Ulster's Sportsound, with text updates and goal clips on the BBC Sport website

Traditional derby rivalries have been part and parcel of Irish League football for decades but in recent years another fixture on the calendar has taken on major significance.

Crusaders' battles with fellow Belfast club Linfield have regularly played an important part in deciding the destination of the Gibson Cup.

Indeed, the two clubs have shared the last six Premiership titles between them - three apiece - and on three of those occasions the other has finished runner-up to their cross-city rivals.

Coleraine, Ballymena United, Cliftonville and Glenavon have all had their 'days in the sun' as regards challenging for league honours, while Larne and Glentoran aim to make good on the financial investment pumped into their clubs by vying for the most coveted prize in Northern Ireland club football.

But it is the Crues and the Blues who have most consistently challenged for the championship crown, with both looking set to contend strongly at the summit again this campaign.

The clubs' second league meeting of the season will be broadcast live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer at 17:30 GMT on Saturday. Here are just some reasons why it is one not to be missed.

Goals, goals, goals

Saturday's meeting at Seaview brings together the two highest scoring teams in the Premiership this season, Linfield having found the net 41 times and Crusaders scoring 33 to date.

Both clubs have scored at least one goal in every league game they have played, with the Blues in particularly prolific form in recent weeks, bagging 18 in their last five matches.

Linfield striker Andrew Waterworth has proven that he has lost none of his eye for goal as he tops the league's goalscoring charts for the season with 11.

Both squads possess plenty of firepower on the forward front and are packed full of potential matchwinners - Shayne Lavery and Jordan Stewart have pitched in with eight and six goals respectively for the Blues - while long-standing Crusaders frontmen Jordan Owens and Paul Heatley boast six apiece.

Can Crusaders maintain their unbeaten home run?

While Crusaders have had their struggles securing the results they would like on the road in recent times, they continue to make their Seaview home their fortress.

Stephen Baxter's charges have won 13 and drawn two of their last 15 matches in all competitions.

Lying third in the league standings ahead of Saturday's action, four points behind Linfield having played one game more, the north Belfast outfit know they must at least avoid defeat to keep up their pursuit of the pacesetters.

A win for Linfield would put seven points - and some clear blue water - between the clubs. One note of caution, though, each of the champions' three defeats this term have come on their travels.

Jamie McGonigle and Quinn in full flow in October's league encounter

The case for defence

While Saturday's game pits the two highest-scoring clubs in the league, three teams - Larne, Ballymena United and Glentoran - boast better defensive records.

This is a statistic which both managers will want to remedy, particularly Blues manager David Healy, as his side's title successes of the last two years have been built on a mean 'goals against' column.

"We have conceded too many goals this season, poor goals by our own standards," Healy told the BBC.

"If we are to be successful going forward we need to make sure we are better defensively.

"We have scored a lot of goals, which is pleasing, but they always say good defences win titles," added the Linfield boss.

Close encounters

Fixtures between the two sides have tended to be close-fought encounters in recent years with just one of their last eight meetings in all competitions decided by more than a single goal.

Two of those matches have been drawn, with Crusaders winning three and Linfield winning three, the south Belfast club coming out on top in their most recent clash at Windsor Park 2-1 in October.

"Our rivalry with Crusaders over the last number of years has been fierce," confirms Healy. "We've had really good games, really competitive games, everything that the Irish League is all about."

Signing successes

Both teams boast the kind of sizeable squads which will undoubtedly be necessary to maintain a sustained title challenge in a season where squad rotation is going to be the norm, plus experienced managers and somewhat contrasting playing styles.

With Aidan Wilson, Ben Kennedy, Adam Lecky and Robbie Weir having made notable impacts since joining Crusaders at the start of the campaign, Baxter moved to further strengthen his squad in January with the acquisition of highly-rated Glenavon keeper Jonny Tuffey.

"Jonny is a very experienced keeper who put in a commanding performance for us on his debut," enthused Baxter after watching his side's 1-0 win over Glentoran on Tuesday.

"That is why you bring a player of his confidence and ability to your football club."

Healy will be hoping the additions of Joel Cooper and Northern Ireland Under-21 defender Michael Newberry, both on loan deals, and Rangers midfielder Cameron Palmer can help push his side towards a third successive title triumph.

The support acts

The Irish Premiership continues to throw up intriguing match-ups week-on-week and this Saturday's full programme of fixtures is no exception.

Before watching the 'match of the day', BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme will have commentary, reports and post-match reaction from the day's other games, including second-placed Larne at home to Warrenpoint Town and Coleraine, who lie fourth, hosting Portadown.

Glentoran entertain Cliftonville in another tasty looking encounter, while Dungannon Swifts welcome Carrick Rangers to Stangmore Park in a match which carries great significance at the foot of the table.

The BBC Sport website will have text updates, goal clips and reports from all the afternoon's games, with goals and major incidents also appearing on our social media channels.