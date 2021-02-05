Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Chris Martin signed a two-year contract at Bristol City in September

Bristol City's former Scotland forward Chris Martin has been ruled out for at least two months.

The 32-year-old seriously injured a hamstring in training earlier this week

The former Derby County forward joined City on a free transfer in September after seven years with the Rams and has scored four goals in 30 appearances.

"They've sent the scans away to a specialist who's going report back early next week as to the way we move it forward," manager Dean Holden said.

"He'll certainly be missing for quite a while," Holden told BBC Radio Bristol.

Martin's injury adds to an already lengthy injury list for the Robions, who now have 11 first team players out including Jay Dasilva, Nathan Baker, Steven Sessegnon and Andreas Weimann.