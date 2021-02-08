Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has said he will make changes for Tuesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie at home against Championship Bournemouth.

Striker Chris Wood, defender Charlie Taylor, and midfielders Robbie Brady and Josh Brownhill are unlikely to play because of injuries, while midfielder Jack Cork will be assessed.

The Cherries are without forward Dominic Solanke, but winger Junior Stanislas is available as caretaker boss Jonathan Woodgate said “there will be no experimenting” in his line-up.

Bournemouth are sixth in the Championship and aiming to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Burnley are 17th in the Premier League, eight points above the relegation zone, and Dyche admitted staying in the top flight is the club's priority.

He said: “The common ground is to be in the Premier League, that remains the focus of this club. I’ve not hidden away from that, but we believe we have a competitive group.

“The challenge is the injuries we’ve had and we made changes [in the 3-0 win in the fourth round] at Fulham and were excellent.

“We have a real challenge this season with the injuries and game scheduling, but it is what it is, and we’ve had to play a lot of games recently.

“We will put out a team like we did against Fulham that we believe can win and we will see where that takes us.”

Ex-England defender Woodgate is in caretaker charge of Bournemouth after the club sacked manager Jason Tindall last week.

Woodgate, brought to the club by Tindall as first-team coach two days before he was sacked, guided the Cherries to a 3-2 victory over Birmingham on Saturday.

“The remit is to win the game against Burnley and that is as far as it goes for me,” Woodgate said.

“It is important we pay the FA Cup the full amount of respect and put a good side out ready to win the game.

"If you win one, then win two, who knows what can happen with that.”

Woodgate managed Middlesbrough for the 2019-20 season and received help and advice from Dyche.

“What he has done for Burnley is unbelievable but what he helped me with as a first-time manager was brilliant,” Woodgate revealed.

“He was someone I could ring when I wanted to, he would text me and I would speak to him on the phone, so I thought ‘fair play to him for doing that’.

Bournemouth’s bad record at Turf Moor – the stats