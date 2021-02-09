Last updated on .From the section European Football

Juventus are 13-time winners of the Coppa Italia

Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-1 on aggregate to reach the Coppa Italia final following a 0-0 draw in the second leg of the semi-final.

Leading from the first leg in Milan, Juve survived a couple of scares before making it to the final for the second successive season.

Former Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi missed presentable chances for the visitors.

Cristiano Ronaldo was denied by two superb saves from Samir Handanovic.

Inter took the lead in the first leg through Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez but Portugal forward Ronaldo scored twice in a nine-minute spell.

Juve will face the winners of the second semi-final between Atalanta and Napoli - who meet on Wednesday with the tie 0-0 after the first leg - in the final on 19 May.

Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 in a penalty shootout in last season's Coppa Italia final.