Italian Coppa Italia - 2nd Leg
JuventusJuventus0Inter MilanInter Milan0

Juventus 0-0 Inter Milan: Juve reach Coppa Italia final

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Inter Milan go close against Juventus in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg
Juventus are 13-time winners of the Coppa Italia

Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-1 on aggregate to reach the Coppa Italia final following a 0-0 draw in the second leg of the semi-final.

Leading from the first leg in Milan, Juve survived a couple of scares before making it to the final for the second successive season.

Former Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi missed presentable chances for the visitors.

Cristiano Ronaldo was denied by two superb saves from Samir Handanovic.

Inter took the lead in the first leg through Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez but Portugal forward Ronaldo scored twice in a nine-minute spell.

Juve will face the winners of the second semi-final between Atalanta and Napoli - who meet on Wednesday with the tie 0-0 after the first leg - in the final on 19 May.

Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 in a penalty shootout in last season's Coppa Italia final.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 77Buffon
  • 13Danilo
  • 4de Ligt
  • 28Demiral
  • 12Lobo SilvaBooked at 24mins
  • 16Ju CuadradoSubstituted forChielliniat 82'minutes
  • 30Bentancur
  • 25Rabiot
  • 33BernardeschiSubstituted forMcKennieat 63'minutes
  • 44KulusevskiSubstituted forChiesaat 87'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 3Chiellini
  • 9Morata
  • 14McKennie
  • 19Bonucci
  • 22Chiesa
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 36Di Pardo
  • 37Dragusin
  • 38Frabotta
  • 51Peeters

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forKolarovat 66'minutes
  • 2Hakimi
  • 23Barella
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 73mins
  • 24EriksenSubstituted forSensiat 66'minutes
  • 36DarmianBooked at 13minsSubstituted forPerisicat 58'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 8Vecino
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Perisic
  • 15Young
  • 27Padelli
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 97Radu
  • 99Pinamonti
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home12
Away21
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away10
Fouls
Home12
Away16
