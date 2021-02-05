Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes this season has been a test of character and commented: "You know who your friends are." (Record) external-link

Kemar Roofe is expected to lead Rangers' attack against Hamilton on Sunday, despite being hit with a Scottish FA charge and facing a two-match ban for his midweek challenge on St Johnstone's Murray Davidson.(Herald - subscription required) external-link

Rangers do not need to release Alfredo Morelos for Colombia duty next month after Fifa's latest advice. (Sun) external-link

Royal Antwerp have added Didier Lamkel Ze to their Europa League squad for this month's tie with Rangers, despite the striker recently turning up at training in an Anderlecht strip. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges is out for the rest of the season. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

'It was all a bit crazy' - Stevie Mallan says of his deadline day loan move from Hibernian to Malatyaspor after two flights, an MRI scan, an intense medical and a fear he may have to quarantine before scoring on his debut a couple of days later. (Sun) external-link