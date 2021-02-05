German Bundesliga
Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin0Bayern MunichBayern Munich0

Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich

From the section European Football

Line-ups

Hertha Berlin

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Jarstein
  • 2Pekarík
  • 5Stark
  • 25Torunarigha
  • 17Mittelstädt
  • 18Ascacibar
  • 29Tousart
  • 11Lukebakio
  • 6Darida
  • 10Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 9Piatek

Substitutes

  • 1Schwolow
  • 7Leckie
  • 8Guendouzi
  • 13Klünter
  • 14Alderete
  • 23Löwen
  • 24Radonjic
  • 28Khedira
  • 31Dárdai

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 4Süle
  • 27Alaba
  • 21Hernández
  • 6Kimmich
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 7Gnabry
  • 29Coman
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 17Boateng
  • 19Davies
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 24Tolisso
  • 39Hoffmann
  • 42Musiala
Referee:
Robert Schröder

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

