Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich

First Half begins.
Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin0Bayern MunichBayern Munich0
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 4-1-4-1
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|19
|14
|3
|2
|57
|26
|31
|45
|2
|RB Leipzig
|19
|11
|5
|3
|32
|17
|15
|38
|3
|Wolfsburg
|19
|9
|8
|2
|30
|19
|11
|35
|4
|Frankfurt
|19
|8
|9
|2
|38
|28
|10
|33
|5
|B Leverkusen
|19
|9
|5
|5
|32
|19
|13
|32
|6
|B Dortmund
|19
|10
|2
|7
|38
|27
|11
|32
|7
|B Mgladbach
|19
|8
|8
|3
|36
|29
|7
|32
|8
|Union Berlin
|19
|7
|8
|4
|34
|24
|10
|29
|9
|Freiburg
|19
|7
|6
|6
|33
|32
|1
|27
|10
|Stuttgart
|19
|6
|7
|6
|35
|29
|6
|25
|11
|Werder Bremen
|19
|5
|7
|7
|24
|27
|-3
|22
|12
|Hoffenheim
|19
|6
|4
|9
|29
|34
|-5
|22
|13
|Augsburg
|19
|6
|4
|9
|20
|30
|-10
|22
|14
|Köln
|19
|4
|6
|9
|18
|32
|-14
|18
|15
|Hertha Berlin
|19
|4
|5
|10
|25
|35
|-10
|17
|16
|Arminia Bielefeld
|19
|5
|2
|12
|15
|32
|-17
|17
|17
|Mainz
|19
|2
|4
|13
|18
|40
|-22
|10
|18
|Schalke
|19
|1
|5
|13
|15
|49
|-34
|8