Sheffield United side cannot miss the chance to make the FA Cup's last eight when they take on Bristol City in the fifth round, manager Chris Wilder says.

The Blades, quarter-finalists last season, are bottom of the Premier League and seeking momentum as they bid to avoid relegation.

"An opportunity for us to progress to the quarter-finals is something we don't want to turn down," said Wilder.

He added: "I want to win games of football, no matter what."

Wilder has been boosted by the return to training of forward Lys Mousset and defender Enda Stevens, with the Blades manager hoping both can feature in Wednesday's home tie.

Frenchman Mousset has not played since the FA Cup third-round win at Bristol Rovers, while Republic of Ireland international Stevens has missed the last four games with a calf injury.

January signing Ethan Ampadu, who was ineligible to play in Sunday's 2-1 Premier League home defeat by his parent club Chelsea under the terms of his loan deal, is available for selection.

Bristol City manager Dean Holden is hoping his side can regain form to reach their first FA Cup quarter-final since 1974.

The Robins suffered a third straight Championship defeat on Saturday when they lost 2-0 at Ashton Gate to Cardiff City, slipping to 10th in the table.

"It is a great opportunity to get into the quarter-finals for this football club," Holden said. "For us, the FA Cup is not a distraction but an opportunity to get back to what we are about.

"When you go through tough times, you have to come out stronger and now it is about me galvanising the group and getting them back to the levels that they are capable of."

