Everton could be without goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and playmaker James Rodriguez for the FA Cup fifth-round home tie with Tottenham.
Pickford has missed two games with a rib injury while Colombian Rodriguez came off at Manchester United on Saturday with a tight calf.
Tottenham could have midfielder Dele Alli back in the squad but full-back Serge Aurier is a doubt (calf).
Sergio Reguilon (muscle) and midfielder Giovani lo Celso (hamstring) are out.
Everton are without a trophy since winning the 1995 FA Cup final - after beating Tottenham in the semi-final.
"I know how Evertonians are desperate to win trophies," said manager Carlo Ancelotti.
"I don't know if it is the right time this season but what I can assure is we are doing everything to have a trophy here as soon as possible.
"For the stability of the club, the most important is to reach a position in Europe.
"Of course, for the happiness [of the club], winning a trophy will be important but the stability of the club is going to have a big improvement reaching the European positions."
'Dele can help the team'
Alli has not played for Spurs since a third-round FA Cup outing at Marine on 10 January and was linked with a move away from the club before the transfer deadline.
But manager Jose Mourinho says the England midfielder is back in his plans.
"Dele's not injured; he can train with the team," Mourinho said.
"He went through a process of not training and trained with the sports science people and then jumped to team work, which he did on Monday for the first time.
"Nothing changed, what maybe changed is the speculation around him because in this moment everybody knows that he's a Tottenham player and he doesn't go to any place.
"So probably the end of the speculation and will be end the questions.
"He can train and he can try to help the team because this is what we want."
Happy memories for Everton - the stats
- This is the first FA Cup meeting between Everton and Tottenham since the 1994-95 semi-final, with the Toffees winning 4-1 at Elland Road en route to winning the trophy.
- Tottenham haven't lost consecutive meetings with Everton in all competitions since December 2012, while they haven't lost twice to the Toffees in the same season since 1985-86.
- Everton are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-final for the first time since 2015-16. They have lost their past four ties in the competition against fellow Premier League opponents.
- Tottenham have been knocked out in 10 of their past 15 FA Cup ties against fellow Premier League opponents, going out at this stage of the competition last season against Norwich.
- James Rodríguez has provided the assist for three of Everton's five FA Cup goals this season, while all five goals have been scored by different players.
- Son Heung-min has been involved in 20 goals in 22 appearances in the FA Cup (12 goals, eight assists), including an assist from the bench in Spurs' 4-1 win at Wycombe in the last round.