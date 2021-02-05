Dundee v Inverness called off due to waterlogged pitch
Last updated on .From the section Dundee
Inverness Caledonian Thistle have had a second game postponed within a week after their Scottish Championship match at Dundee on Saturday was called off.
The waterlogged Dens Park pitch failed a Friday 15:45 GMT inspection.
It follows Inverness CT's home game with Queen of the South last weekend falling victim to a frozen surface.
John Robertson's side have played 11 league games, two fewer than any other team, with a new date for the Dens Park trip to be announced.