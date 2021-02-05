Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hege Riise won 188 caps for Norway as a player

Interim England manager Hege Riise will be part of the Team GB coaching staff for the Tokyo Olympics, though her exact role is yet to be decided.

Former Lionesses boss Phil Neville was set to coach Team GB this summer, but joined Inter Miami in January.

The Football Association says the position is yet to be filled, and that Riise, 51, is a candidate.

"If she doesn't go as head coach, she will go as assistant coach," said Baroness Sue Campbell.

The Football Association's director of women's football added the decision about who will be head coach would be made after this month's international camp.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes and Northern Ireland coach Kenny Shiels are among the contenders.

Norway great Riise is leading England on a temporary basis before Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman takes over in September.