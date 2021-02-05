Ryan Lowe and his assistant Steven Schumacher (left) have won two promotion in two years

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has signed a new contract to keep him at Home Park until the summer of 2024.

Lowe took over in 2019 after leading Bury to promotion from League Two and did the same with Argyle last season as they finished third in the fourth tier.

His assistant Steven Schumacher has also extended until 2024.

"I'm thrilled that we've been able to persuade Ryan and Steven to extend their contracts with Argyle," chairman Simon Hallett told the club website.

"When we sought a new manager in 2019, we were looking for someone who was forward thinking about football and could help us build a foundation for Argyle's success, both today and tomorrow.

"In Ryan, we've got that. He and Steven have proven to be not only forward thinking, but also willing to embrace some of the new ideas that we think will enable us to compete effectively."

Lowe has won 37 of his 79 games in charge and also guided the Pilgrims to the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2008 last month when they lost 2-1 to Premier League side Sheffield United.

Argyle are currently 14th in League One, six points off the play-off places.

"We fit well together - this is an ambitious club, and I am an ambitious manager," said 42-year-old Lowe.

"I would like to thank (chief executive) Andrew Parkinson, the board of directors and Simon Hallett for making it happen.

"It was a no brainer for us, and we've loved every minute of it. I'd like to thank the fans for their support, it will be a lot more special when we are back together."