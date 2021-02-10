Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Barnsley defender Toby Sibbick and midfielder Romal Palmer are available for the FA Cup fifth-round tie against last year's runners-up Chelsea after recovering from minor injuries.

Daryl Dike could make his debut after joining from Orlando City, but fellow forward Carlton Morris is cup tied.

Chelsea will name a strong side with winger Hakim Ziyech and midfielder N'Golo Kante getting a start.

Centre-back Thiago Silva is sidelined with a muscle injury.

The Blues were beaten in last year's final by London rivals Arsenal and last won the competition in 2018 when they defeated Manchester United at Wembley.

Asked what it would mean to lift the trophy, their German manager Thomas Tuchel said: "This would be huge, absolutely - the FA Cup is one of the most prestigious in the world.

"It is played at Wembley. Even if you were a little boy in Germany with no internet or no sports channels where you can watch every game like nowadays, you know the word 'Wembley' for sure and the words 'FA Cup'.

"You know this is a big, big game to play and a big goal to achieve."

Chelsea beat Barnsley 6-0 when the sides met in the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge in September - but suffered a shock defeat the last time they visited Oakwell.

That was back in 2008 when, as FA Cup holders, the Premier League side lost 1-0 in a dramatic quarter-final.

"We know we are up against one of the best teams in world football," said Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael.

"But this is an opportunity for our players to test themselves and to put our own principles on to them, to be unpleasant and give everything to win."

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

Thomas Tuchel has not lost any of his first four games as Chelsea boss and only conceded one goal - in Sunday's win over Sheffield United.

But he's not really had much of a test yet - Tottenham were terrible when they played them last week. Although Barnsley will make things difficult for the Blues, this is another game he will be expected to win.

Prediction: 0-2

However, one of those defeats came against Barnsley in 2008, when Kayode Odejayi (pictured) scored the only goal

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Barnsley advanced to the semi-finals in 2008 after beating Chelsea - then FA Cup holders - 1-0 at Oakwell.

The only other FA Cup meeting came in the third round in 1989, with the Tykes winning 4-0 at home courtesy of a Steve Agnew brace plus goals from Gwyn Thomas and David Currie.

Chelsea have won four of their past five encounters in all competitions, including a 6-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, when Kai Havertz scored a hat-trick.

Barnsley

Barnsley have reached round five for the first time since 2013, when they were eventually eliminated in the sixth round, losing 5-0 at Manchester City.

They have lost their past five FA Cup games against Premier League sides, conceding 15 goals and scoring two.

The Tykes' last FA Cup win against a top-flight team was their 1-0 victory versus Chelsea in 2008.

Barnsley had a combined total of 16 shots on target in their third and fourth-round matches - only Liverpool (19) and Tottenham (18) had more.

Cauley Woodrow has scored five goals in his six FA Cup appearances for Barnsley.

Chelsea