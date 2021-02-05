Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

When 'Ryan and Rob' visited Wrexham...

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover of National League club Wrexham has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Deadpool actor Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney were revealed to be the mystery businessmen looking to invest £2m into the club in September 2020.

Members of the club's supporters' trust voted overwhelmingly in favour of the proposed deal in November.

The trust, the current owners, confirmed on Friday that the takeover had been approved.

"Both parties shall now work to formally complete the sale of shares in Wrexham AFC next week," the trust said in a statement.

"We would like to thank supporters for their patience in this process and reassure you the Wrexham Supporters Trust will make a full statement once this is completed."

Contracts were exchanged in January but McElhenney and Reynolds donated money to the club to strengthen the squad before the transfer deadline while waiting for the takeover to be approved by the FCA.

Former Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore, who has taken on an informal role advising the actors, said that they are "in it for the long term".

Moore said he received assurances about the "authentic and genuine" intentions behind the deal during conversations with the screen stars.

A timeline of Wrexham's Hollywood takeover

Early 2020: Wrexham director Spencer Harris is approached by an intermediary about a potential change in ownership of the club.

Summer 2020: Harris and his fellow directors agreed to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the interested parties, not realising the need for secrecy was due to the prospective investors being Hollywood stars.

23 September 2020: Members of the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) vote overwhelmingly to allow talks that could lead to an entire takeover of the club to go ahead at a special general meeting.

24 September 2020: Reynolds and McElhenney are announced by Wrexham as the potential investors.

8 November 2020: Reynolds and McElhenney present their vision for the club to the Wrexham Supporters Trust over Zoom, saying they want to turn the club into "a global force".

16 November 2020: Over 98% of supporters vote in favour of the takeover.

18 November 2020: Wrexham's soon-to-be owners Reynolds and McElhenney donate £6,000 to adapt Wrexham fan Aiden Stott's home.

22 November 2020: Wrexham boss Dean Keates reveals he has spoken to Reynolds and McElhenney and predicts they will "take the club to the next level".

30 November 2020: Former Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore says he is to work as an adviser at Wrexham.

15 December 2020: Moore tells BBC Sport Wales that Reynolds and McElhenney are "in it for the long haul".

19 January 2021: Wrexham announce that the board have concluded negotiation of the Share Purchase Agreement and have exchanged contracts.

27 January 2021: Reynolds and McElhenney donate money to strengthen the Wrexham squad despite the takeover not being complete.

5 February 2021: The Financial Conduct Authority approves the proposed takeover of Wrexham by McElhenney and Reynolds.