John Yems was re-appointed as Crawley boss in December 2019

Crawley Town head coach John Yems has been charged by the Football Association after attempting to enter the match officials' changing room following the game with Leyton Orient.

The incident came after the Reds' goalless draw against 10 men in League Two on Tuesday.

It is alleged the 61-year-old's behaviour amounted to improper and/or violent conduct.

He has until Wednesday, 10 February to respond to the charge.