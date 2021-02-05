Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Harry Souttar had loan spells with Ross County and Fleetwood Town after joining Stoke

Stoke City defender Harry Souttar has signed a "long-term" contract with the Championship club.

The 22-year-old centre-back, who joined the Potters from Dundee United in 2016, has made 26 appearances this season.

"Harry has made a lot of progress this season," boss Michael O'Neill told the club website. external-link

"Although he still has progress to make, it's nice to have another young player who sees his long-term future here at Stoke."

The Potters have not disclosed the length of Souttar's new deal at the Bet365 Stadium.