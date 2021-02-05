Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Kellan Gordon and Harry Charsley have helped Mansfield Town to five successive wins in League Two since 26 December

Mansfield Town defender Kellan Gordon and midfielder Harry Charsley have extended their contracts.

Right-back Gordon, 23, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal having made 22 appearances this season.

Former Everton attacking midfielder Charsley, 24, has signed an 18-month extension and has scored five goals in 28 appearances this term for the Stags.

"Both players have played a major role in our upturn in fortunes in the past three months," boss Nigel Clough said.