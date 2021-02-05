Mansfield Town: Kellan Gordon & Harry Charsley extend contracts
Mansfield Town defender Kellan Gordon and midfielder Harry Charsley have extended their contracts.
Right-back Gordon, 23, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal having made 22 appearances this season.
Former Everton attacking midfielder Charsley, 24, has signed an 18-month extension and has scored five goals in 28 appearances this term for the Stags.
"Both players have played a major role in our upturn in fortunes in the past three months," boss Nigel Clough said.