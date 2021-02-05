Last updated on .From the section Football

Lincoln City last were EFL Trophy winners in 2018 on the club's first visit to Wembley Stadium

Oxford United have been drawn against Tranmere Rovers, while Sunderland will face League One leaders Lincoln City in the Papa John's Trophy semi-finals.

Oxford, who last reached the final in 2017, will face the last remaining League Two side Tranmere.

Meanwhile Lincoln, winners of the competition in 2018, will travel to fellow League One side Sunderland.

The ties will take place on 16 or 17 February, with the final set to be held on Sunday, 14 March at Wembley Stadium.

The EFL confirmed on Thursday that the delayed 2020 final between Portsmouth and Salford City will take place on the same weekend on Saturday, 13 March.