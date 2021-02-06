Last updated on .From the section Irish

Michael O'Connor and Conor McCloskey gave Glenavon a two-goal cushion at the break

Glenavon claimed their first victory of 2021 with a well-deserved 2-1 success over Ballymena United in Lurgan.

First half goals from Conor McCloskey and a Michael O'Connor penalty laid the groundwork for Gary Hamilton's side, who move up to eighth place in the Premiership table.

Ballymena scored in injury time at the end of the game through Josh Kelly.

They remain fifth in the standings after suffering only their second away defeat of the campaign.

Glenavon were first to threaten on 13 minutes when Michael O'Connor's dangerous inswinging free kick was turned behind by Jordan Williamson.

At the other end, Jude Winchester's pass played in Shay McCartan but goalkeeper Craig Hyland was off his line quickly to block the former Northern Ireland international's effort.

Glenavon went ahead on 18 minutes when Peter Campbell's cross from the left found Conor McCloskey inside the penalty area. Williamson did well to block the winger's initial effort but McCloskey was on hand to thrash home the loose ball.

McCloskey came close to doubling his and Glenavon's tally on the half-hour but his spectacular dipping volley from the edge of the penalty area was equally brilliantly tipped over by Williamson.

But the Lurgan Blues deservedly extended their lead from the penalty spot on 35 minutes after McCloskey's cross came off the outstretched arm of Ross Redman and Michael O'Connor neatly tucked the resultant penalty into the corner of the net.

Glenavon continued to be in the ascendancy in the second period and Williamson had to make another smart stop to keep out a Danny Purkis header from a Peter Campbell corner.

Ballymena missed a great chance t find a way back into the game just short of the hour mark when substitute Ryan Waide flashed a header wide from a Trai Hume cross.

Shay McCartan also saw a 30-yard free kick confidently held by Hyland while Matthew Fitzpatrick dragged a shot wide for Glenavon from a good position.

Ballymena gave themselves late hope when they forced home a close-range effort from a corner in stoppage time with Josh Kelly claiming the goal but there was no time to fashion an equaliser.

What did they say?

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton: "I thought today we were dominant from the start of the game to the end.

"I thought we controlled the game and started the first half really brightly.

"To be fair, we've been like that in a lot of matches this season but we just haven't had the rub of the green.

"Certainly our league position is not a reflection of how we have been playing.

"We've had a lot of games where we have had bad luck and decisions not going for us and I think we should be sitting with a lot more points than we are at this moment in time.

"Today was another good performance and thankfully today we got the three points."