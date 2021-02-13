Cardiff City v Coventry City

CardiffCardiff City15:00CoventryCoventry City
Match report will appear here
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report will appear here
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Brentford
|28
|16
|9
|3
|55
|28
|27
|57
|2
|Norwich
|28
|16
|7
|5
|35
|23
|12
|55
|3
|Swansea
|27
|15
|8
|4
|35
|15
|20
|53
|4
|Watford
|28
|13
|9
|6
|31
|20
|11
|48
|5
|Reading
|28
|14
|6
|8
|41
|32
|9
|48
|6
|Bournemouth
|29
|12
|10
|7
|43
|28
|15
|46
|7
|Middlesbrough
|28
|11
|7
|10
|31
|28
|3
|40
|8
|Blackburn
|28
|11
|6
|11
|42
|31
|11
|39
|9
|Stoke
|28
|9
|12
|7
|32
|29
|3
|39
|10
|Preston
|29
|12
|3
|14
|34
|37
|-3
|39
|11
|Bristol City
|28
|12
|3
|13
|29
|33
|-4
|39
|12
|Cardiff
|28
|10
|7
|11
|37
|32
|5
|37
|13
|Barnsley
|27
|10
|6
|11
|29
|34
|-5
|36
|14
|Millwall
|28
|7
|14
|7
|26
|26
|0
|35
|15
|Luton
|27
|9
|7
|11
|22
|29
|-7
|34
|16
|Nottm Forest
|29
|8
|9
|12
|25
|30
|-5
|33
|17
|QPR
|27
|8
|9
|10
|26
|32
|-6
|33
|18
|Huddersfield
|28
|9
|6
|13
|31
|39
|-8
|33
|19
|Coventry
|28
|7
|10
|11
|26
|37
|-11
|31
|20
|Rotherham
|27
|8
|5
|14
|33
|38
|-5
|29
|21
|Sheff Wed
|28
|9
|7
|12
|21
|30
|-9
|28
|22
|Derby
|27
|7
|7
|13
|17
|28
|-11
|28
|23
|Birmingham
|28
|6
|10
|12
|21
|34
|-13
|28
|24
|Wycombe
|27
|3
|7
|17
|18
|47
|-29
|16