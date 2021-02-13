Championship
Venue: The City Ground, England

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Samba
  • 2Christie
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 4Worrall
  • 13Bong
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 37Garner
  • 27Krovinovic
  • 28Knockaert
  • 15Freeman
  • 25Murray

Substitutes

  • 5Ribeiro
  • 6Mbe Soh
  • 7Grabban
  • 8Colback
  • 12Smith
  • 16Jenkinson
  • 17Mighten
  • 23Lolley
  • 33Taylor

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Begovic
  • 15A Smith
  • 18Carter-Vickers
  • 3S Cook
  • 21Rico
  • 11Wilshere
  • 22Pearson
  • 8Lerma
  • 19Stanislas
  • 12Long
  • 10Danjuma Groeneveld

Substitutes

  • 5Kelly
  • 7Brooks
  • 14Surridge
  • 16L Cook
  • 23Travers
  • 26Kilkenny
  • 29Billing
  • 32Anthony
  • 33Zemura
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brentford28169355282757
2Norwich28167535231255
3Swansea27158435152053
4Watford28139631201148
5Reading2814684132948
6Bournemouth28129743281545
7Middlesbrough28117103128340
8Blackburn281161142311139
9Stoke2891273229339
10Preston29123143437-339
11Bristol City28123132933-439
12Cardiff28107113732537
13Barnsley27106112934-536
14Millwall2871472626035
15Luton2797112229-734
16QPR2789102632-633
17Huddersfield2896133139-833
18Nottm Forest2888122530-532
19Coventry28710112637-1131
20Rotherham2785143338-529
21Sheff Wed2897122130-928
22Derby2777131728-1128
23Birmingham28610122134-1328
24Wycombe2737171847-2916
